Unilever's results disappoint as new CEO takes charge

LONDON (Reuters) - reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, hurt by inflation in and flat volume growth in developed markets, in its first set of results since new took charge.

The maker of Dove soap and ice cream said fourth-quarter underlying sales rose 2.9 percent. Analysts, on average, were expecting 3.5 percent, a consensus forecast supplied by the company showed.

New took charge of at the start of the year. He succeeded Paul Polman, who retired after a decade as during which he drove toward a vision of a company that valued sustainability as well as profits.

Speaking to analysts, Jope said that accelerating quality growth would be his top priority.

The Anglo-Dutch group, which is working to move on from last year's botched plan to shift its main headquarters to the Netherlands, saw its shares fall nearly 3 percent on Thursday as the sales miss overshadowed full-year earnings that were ahead of expectations.

"With growth weak but H2 margins strong, we expect this to fuel the ongoing debate on Unilever's top line versus bottom line algorithm," Jefferies analysts said.

Unilever reported full-year sales growth of 3.1 percent, in line with its forecast for growth at the bottom end of its 3 to 5 percent forecast range.

Looking ahead, it said it expects 2019 market conditions to remain challenging and forecast underlying sales growth again in the lower half of a 3 to 5 percent range, with continued improvement in underlying operating margin and another year of strong free cash flow.

For the forecast to come up to the top half of the guidance, Jope said he would want to see a sustained turnaround in and continued improvement in Noting problems in and Brazil, he called the most troubled part of the world.

NEW BOSS, SAME TARGETS

Jope, a 34-year veteran of the company, has already embraced the 2020 targets Polman set for Unilever in the wake of 2017's rebuffed $143 billion takeover bid by Heinz. The target calls for an operating margin of 20 percent.

He said Unilever remained on track for its 2020 goals.

"There's nothing new about the intention, but so far at least the reality has failed to live up to it," said analysts at

In the fourth quarter, Unilever blamed Argentina, which makes up 2.5 percent of its overall business, for hyperinflation that led prices to spike more than 50 percent and therefore volume to fall more than 20 percent in the quarter.

But more broadly, sales volume in the was flat, as pricing growth was offset by volume declines. The same happened in Europe, though the company eked out 0.8 percent sales growth in the region. Overall, underlying sales in developed markets grew only 0.4 percent in the quarter.

The company blamed declines in and competitive pressures in North America, particular in ice cream and mayonnaise.

For the full year, Unilever reported turnover of 49.6 billion euros ($57.05 billion), excluding its divested spreads business, with underlying sales up 3.1 percent, in line with expectations.

Its full-year earnings were 3.48 euros per share.

($1 = 0.8693 euros)

