SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Co plans to drop SA (PDVSA) as a partner in a planned $10 billion refinery and petrochemical project in southern China, said three sources familiar with the matter this week.

The company's decision adds to state-owned PDVSA's woes after the imposed sanctions on the company on Jan. 28 to undermine the rule of Venezuelan

However, dropping the company was not a reaction to the U.S. sanctions but follows the deteriorating financial status of PDVSA over the past few years, said two of the sources, both executives with National Petroleum Corp, the parent of

"There will be no role of PDVSA as an equity partner. At least we don't see that possibility in the near future given the situation the country has been through in recent years," said one of the executives, asking to remain unidentified because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

The move illustrates the fading relationship between and China, which has given $50 billion to the South American country in the form of agreements. China, the world's largest importer, is now the second-biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude in Asia, taking in 16.63 million tonnes, or about 332,000 barrels per day (bpd), in 2018.

That relationship began to fray in 2015 when requested a change in the payment terms on the debt to ease the impact of its falling crude output and declining Instead of handing out large fresh loans, has shifted to small investments or granting extensions in the grace periods for the outstanding loans.

The sanctions were imposed at the same time the and other nations have backed as legitimate ruler instead of During Maduro's rule, has plunged while millions have left amid hyperinflation and as consumer goods have vanished from market shelves.

PDVSA was originally a 40 percent equity partner in the refinery project, located the city of in the southern province of and PDVSA received environmental approval for the project in 2011.

Initial plans were for the refinery to process 400,000 bpd of strictly Venezuelan The plans have now been expanded to focus on petrochemical production including a 1.2-million-tonnes-per-year ethylene plant and a 2.6-million tpy aromatics plant. The plant is expected to be operational by late 2021, Caixin reported on Dec. 5.

Under the revised plan, the refinery will not be restricted to Venezuelan oil but could process other so-called heavy crude grades that could come from Middle Eastern producers such as and Iran, said the third official, a PetroChina

An e-mail response from PetroChina's company only stated " Petrochemical Co Ltd is a joint venture company approved by the state," referring to the formal name for the company set up by Petrochina and PDVSA to develop the refinery.

PDVSA and the did not respond to a request for comment from

