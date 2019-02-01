Venezuela's Citgo denies report it is weighing bankruptcy

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Citgo, owned by Venezuelan firm PDVSA, denied a report on Thursday that it was considering filing for bankruptcy in the amid a row between the and Venezuela's leftist government.

had reported that was considering various options including a bankruptcy to protect its operations as it deals with a looming governance crisis and competing creditor claims on its assets.

" has no intention of entering into bankruptcy proceedings," a for the company told via email. "We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, flat debt levels and liquidity of more than $1 billion into the new year," he added.

A U.S. decision to impose sanctions on Venezuela's this week has caused both sides to engage in aggressive moves to control Citgo, which has roots in the dating back 100 years, but has been owned by for three decades.

(Reporting by S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)