Veteran bond manager Bill Gross to retire from Janus Henderson

(Reuters) - said on Monday that Bill Gross, who co-founded in 1971, will retire and has decided to focus on managing his personal assets and charitable foundation.

Gross, 74, will leave the on March 1 after joining the firm in late 2014 and managing its funds and related strategies.

said its global macro fixed income team will take over the management of Gross's portfolios.

Nick Maroutsos, co-head of global bonds and at Janus Henderson, will become of the funds, effective Feb. 15.

The funds domiciled in the and will be renamed Absolute Return Income Opportunities, starting on Feb. 15, said.

Gross ran the Total Return Fund , which was once the world's largest bond fund at a peak of $292.9 billion in assets. He and reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit over the terms of his departure.

Pimco, or Pacific Investment Management Co, is owned by

"I learned early on that without a client, there can be no franchise. I'm off - leaving this port for another destination with high hopes, sunny skies and smooth seas!" Gross said in a statement.

