Delays in international flight approvals had limited impact on Vistara: CEO

Delays in regulatory approvals for have had only a limited impact on Indian airline Vistara's business, the chief executive of the Tata Sons and Ltd joint venture said on Tuesday.

The airline, which had initially hoped to launch last year after meeting a requirement for 20 aircraft in its fleet, has had to use one jet earmarked for international flying in the domestic market, CEO Leslie Thng told reporters at the CAPA India conference.

expects to receive 12 jets in the 2020 financial year starting April 1, including its first two Co 787 widebodies, he said.