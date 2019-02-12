JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Indian airlines likely to shrink losses by two-thirds in 2020: CAPA India
Business Standard

Delays in international flight approvals had limited impact on Vistara: CEO

Vistara expects to receive 12 jets in the 2020 financial year starting April 1, including its first two Boeing Co 787 widebodies

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Vistara airlines

Delays in regulatory approvals for international flights have had only a limited impact on Indian airline Vistara's business, the chief executive of the Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Ltd joint venture said on Tuesday.

The airline, which had initially hoped to launch international flights last year after meeting a requirement for 20 aircraft in its fleet, has had to use one jet earmarked for international flying in the domestic market, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng told reporters at the CAPA India conference.

Vistara expects to receive 12 jets in the 2020 financial year starting April 1, including its first two Boeing Co 787 widebodies, he said.

 
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 12:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements