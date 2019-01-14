Volkswagen to build new electric vehicle in U.S.: Tennessee governor

(Reuters) - AG is announcing on Monday it will build a new at its plant in Chattanooga, as it shifts toward zero emission vehicles, the state's told

The German automaker is making the announcement at the auto show and will make an unspecified additional investment and add jobs, said, declining to disclose details ahead of the formal announcement. "We obviously think electric vehicles are going to play a more and more prominent role," Haslam said who is taking part in the announcement. said in November it planned to assemble EVs at a plant in North America, but had not decided which one.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)