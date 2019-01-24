Volvo says electric car unit Polestar could list one day

By and Edward Taylor

FRANKFURT/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Cars, owned by China's Geely, could in future seek external investors for its and list the unit on the stock market but has no immediate plans to do so, the company said on Thursday.

Germany's Capital magazine had earlier quoted as saying that could tap financial investors to help stem the costs of developing new electric powertrains as a precursor to listing.

However, a for the Swedish carmaker said that while Samuelsson had "discussed the benefits of making it possible for external investors to enter in the future", he had not confirmed any plans in that regard.

"(There are) no plans and no timeline for this; it was only a discussion around future possibilities," the said.

Carmakers are having to strike partnerships and seek alliances to cut the burden and cost of building new electric and autonomous powertrains, even as they grapple with challenges stemming from Washington's trade war with and new emission regulations.

abandoned plans to list for an estimated valuation of between $20 billion and $30 billion in September due to trade tensions and an auto industry downturn.

When putting the IPO on ice, Samuelsson had said that Volvo had "other alternatives" to raise

The company and parent each held a 50 percent stake in Polestar since October 2017, when they agreed to jointly invest 5 billion Chinese yuan renminbi ($736 million) in the brand to fund its initial development of luxury electric cars.

declined to comment on Thursday.

A Polestar said: "The entire Polestar Management team is focused on developing the Polestar 1 and preparations for the upcoming launch of Polestar 2."

The marque is looking to roll out three models by 2021 and hit a target of 50,000 to 100,000 cars a year.

It is gearing up to debut the Polestar 2, its first full-battery electric vehicle that it has widely touted as competitor to Tesla's Model 3, this quarter and also intends to launch production of its first car, the more expensive $155,000 Polestar 1 hybrid, by the middle of the year.

($1 = 6.7919 Chinese yuan renminbi)

