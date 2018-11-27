Wall Street bounces back as holiday shoppers log on

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street rebounded on Monday as buyers returned in force after last week's sell-off and expectations of a flurry of holiday cyber-spending drove up shares of

The three each rose more than 1 percent, and the 500 was setting a course for its biggest gain in nearly three weeks. The index on Friday closed 10.2 percent below its record high, confirming a correction for the second time this year.

The expected frenzy of kicked off as enticed customers with a blizzard of discounts and free shipping. spending is seen reaching a record $7.8 billion, according to Adobe analytics.

"We got a bounce after the oversold market coming out of Friday and also due to seasonal factors," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice at in Birmingham, "It looks like so far have been strong, both with brick-and-mortar and online, which is always a positive."

bellwether was up 4.1 percent, providing the biggest boost to both the and the Retail index <.SPXRT>, which was up 2.3 percent.

were on track to post their biggest jump in more than a year due to plunging U.S. stockpiles and increasing supply worries, driving up 1.6 percent.

announced it would cut production, axe low-selling models and slash its North American headcount in the automaker's biggest restructuring since emerging from bankruptcy a decade ago. The stock was last up 5.7 percent.

The <.DJI> rose 279.52 points, or 1.15 percent, to 24,565.47, the 500 <.SPX> gained 32.68 points, or 1.24 percent, to 2,665.24 and the Composite <.IXIC> added 108.83 points, or 1.57 percent, to 7,047.81.

All 11 major sectors of the were trading in positive territory.

The rose 1.7 percent, following a more than 6 percent slide last week, its worst drop in eight months.

gained 3.3 percent after initiated coverage of the chipmaker with a bullish outlook.

shares plummeted 43.0 percent after the put a hold on U.S. trials of the company's experimental diabetes drug, citing safety concerns.

The third-quarter reporting season is largely in the rear-view mirror with nearly 97 percent of companies in the S&P 500 having reported, 77.9 percent of which beat expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Investors were looking ahead to the Summit convening in on Friday and Saturday, with U.S. and Xi Jinping expected to meet regarding their two countries' escalating tariff spat.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.63-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.43-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Composite recorded 14 new highs and 80 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Leslie Adler)

