Wall Street slips at open as oil prices hit year low

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Friday as energy stocks took a hit from oil prices sliding to their lowest in more than a year, while investors were nervous ahead of U.S.-China trade talks at the G20 summit next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.29 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 24,336.40. The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.57 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,633.36. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.74 points, or 0.76 percent, to 6,919.52 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, November 23 2018. 20:02 IST

