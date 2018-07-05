JUST IN
A Snapshot of PE activity & deals

There were 13 deals worth $527.14 million

Sector-wise allocations

The real estate attracted the most investments, accounting for 25.51 per cent of the the total investments in deal value. Software & Services was the second, followed by telecom services, banks and capital goods.

Key deals last week

There were 13 deals worth $527.14 million and one exit between June 29, 2017 and July 4, 2017

Top five PE deals this year

The top five deals this year accounted for 41 per cent of the investments in terms of deal value. In the largest deal this year, Azim Premji Foundation, KKR, GIC and others investing $1.74 billion in HDFC Ltd. for 3.87 per cent stake. This was followed by Temasek’s $760.50 million investment in Schneider Electric India and Alibaba Group’s $445-million bet in Paytm E-Commerce.

Liquidity events/exits this year

So far, the year has seen 111 exits. There were 30 open market exits worth $876.78 million. In the largest exit by value, AT Capital sold its entire stake in Orange Renewable Holdings for $922 million, while Blackstone Advisors sold its 8 per cent stake in Mphasis Ltd for $219.96 million.

First Published: Thu, July 05 2018. 00:56 IST

