1. Connect Mohammed Bin Faisal Al Saud (Saudi Royal and businessman), Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and the German Sea Prize winning marine salvage expert who managed to salvage Costa Concordia which got wrecked off the coast of Italy.

Harvesting Icebergs. Prince Faisal established a firm for this objective in 1977, Karl Lagerfeld imported a small iceberg from Sweden in 2010 for a fashion show in Paris and Nicholas Sloane wants to fix the drinking water problem in South Africa by towing an iceberg to South Africa from Antarctica. His project is called the Southern Ice ...