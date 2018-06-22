Brokers change tack in run-up to universal trading platforms

The equity broking business in India is passing through a consolidation phase, ahead of the launch of universal trading platforms -- that is, permitting commodity trading on equity exchanges and vice versa. Last December, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said equity and commodity exchanges would be allowed to enter each other’s area from October 2018.

The BSE and National Stock Exchange have said they would be launching futures trading in commodities. However, commodities-centric bourses — Multi Commodity Exchange, National Commodity and Derivatives ...