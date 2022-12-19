BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Sebi ex-chief Damodaran to inaugurate the expo

Meleveetil Damodaran, a former IAS officer, chaired the (Sebi) from February 2005 to February 2008.



He is a director on the boards of many listed companies and has dedicated the last few decades to working with the government, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies. During his appointment at Sebi, he also led the Committee at the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).



He has been a regular member on several committees formed by the Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Ficci, spearheading decisions related to corporate governance, reform of the regulatory environment, and the resolution framework.



Damodaran is also known for his successful efforts in restructuring the erstwhile Unit Trust of India into AMC and Specified Undertaking of (SUUTI).



As the chairman of Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) between September 2003 and February 2005, he cleaned up the books of the organisation, removed stressed assets, and addressed capital adequacy requirements.