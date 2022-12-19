BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Sebi ex-chief Damodaran to inaugurate the expo

-
ALSO READ
Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities
UTI AMC's shares soar 15% on reports of Tata AMC eyeing 45% stake
Axis Bank dips nearly 4% as govt initiates SUUTI's 1.55% stake sale via OFS
UTI AMC falls 5% as co denies reports of stake sale to Tata Group
UTI AMC's shares soar 10% on reports of Tata group eyeing majority stake
-
Meleveetil Damodaran, a former IAS officer, chaired the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) from February 2005 to February 2008.
He is a director on the boards of many listed companies and has dedicated the last few decades to working with the government, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies. During his appointment at Sebi, he also led the Emerging Markets Committee at the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).
He has been a regular member on several committees formed by the Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Ficci, spearheading decisions related to corporate governance, reform of the regulatory environment, and the resolution framework.
Damodaran is also known for his successful efforts in restructuring the erstwhile Unit Trust of India into UTI AMC and Specified Undertaking of UTI (SUUTI).
As the chairman of Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) between September 2003 and February 2005, he cleaned up the books of the organisation, removed stressed assets, and addressed capital adequacy requirements.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 20:09 IST