BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Fireside chat with RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das
Business Standard

BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Sebi ex-chief Damodaran to inaugurate the expo

Known for his successful efforts in restructuring the erstwhile Unit Trust of India into UTI AMC and Specified Undertaking of UTI (SUUTI), Meleveetil Damodaran chaired Sebi from Feb 2005 to Feb 2008

BS Reporter 

M Damodaran
M Damodaran

Meleveetil Damodaran, a former IAS officer, chaired the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) from February 2005 to February 2008.

He is a director on the boards of many listed companies and has dedicated the last few decades to working with the government, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies. During his appointment at Sebi, he also led the Emerging Markets Committee at the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO).

He has been a regular member on several committees formed by the Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Ficci, spearheading decisions related to corporate governance, reform of the regulatory environment, and the resolution framework.

Damodaran is also known for his successful efforts in restructuring the erstwhile Unit Trust of India into UTI AMC and Specified Undertaking of UTI (SUUTI).

As the chairman of Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) between September 2003 and February 2005, he cleaned up the books of the organisation, removed stressed assets, and addressed capital adequacy requirements.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 20:09 IST

.