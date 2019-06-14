CHESS #1356

The experimental format of the Altibox GM at Stavanger, Norway seems to be a success in terms of spectator interest. The Armageddon format creates lots of excitement alongside the accompanying blunders. Magnus Carlsen has won, with a round to spare.

The world champion and local hero scored 13 points, well ahead of Levon Aronian (9). As of now, third–fifth place is shared by Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So and Yu Yangyi (all 8.5). Ding Liren (8) was sixth, while Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Viswanathan Anand share sixth-seventh (both 7.5). Given the clustering, any of these players could ...