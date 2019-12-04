India's salary growth likely to be highest in Asia at 9.2% in 2020: Experts

For all the gloom surrounding the Indian economy, one indicator seems to be showing some deviation though not entirely encouraging. Korn Ferry’s Global Salary Forecast, released earlier this week, has revealed that the salary growth in India is expected to be highest in Asia at 9.2 per cent in 2020.

However, the inflation-adjusted real-wage in India is anticipated to be constant at 5 per cent. “India has posted a strong growth despite real wages taking a hit globally. With our current economic scenario and progressive reforms by the government, there is a sense of cautious ...