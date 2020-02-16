Mutual fund restrictions remain even as small-cap funds see revival

Popular small-cap funds continue to restrict investor flows even as this section of the market is witnessing a revival. So far this calendar year, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index has outperformed the benchmark Nifty by 6 percentage points.

Axis Mutual Fund (MF) has introduced limits on accepting investor flows into its small-cap fund. According to a notification by the fund house, fresh subscriptions would be accepted only for an amount up to Rs 2 crore per investor in a day. This would also apply to switch-ins and additional subscriptions, besides instalments through systematic investment ...