My favourite advertising campaign is REI's #OptOutside: BBDO's Josy Paul

Which is your favourite campaign and why? I have many campaigns that are my favourites. They provoke me and force me to look at advertising with fresh eyes. Selecting one becomes difficult.

But for this discussion, I’ll choose a recent example that blew my mind. The campaign is called #OptOutside. And the brand and advertiser is REI, a popular retail chain in the US known for its clothes, camping gear and outdoor accessories. #OptOutside was truly audacious. On Black Friday, the day that America goes crazy buying stuff, the biggest shopping day of the year, REI decided to close ...