Power shift: Rajiv Rattan's makeover mode after Indiabulls separation

In the high-decibel year of 2022 that was so noisy it saw considerable chatter about the so-called quiet quitting, a significant change went largely unnoticed.

Amazon India finally decided to jettison Appario Retail, one of the largest sellers on its online marketplace, and a product of its joint venture with the Patni Group. That followed the severing of ties with Cloudtail, another large seller on Amazon.in and a child of Amazon’s partnership with N R Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran Advisors.