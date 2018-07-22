Retail gains hold in Rs 23-tn mutual fund industry; Reliance MF profit up

The Rs 23-trillion mutual fund industry has seen a slew of changes in the last few years. But, the most heartening one would be the increased retail participation.

In FY18, share of individual assets for the first time accounted for more than half of the industry assets, with institutional assets slipping five percentage points to 49 per cent in last fiscal. Individual folios have surged nearly two-fold to 70.9 million in the last four years. The rising interest from individual investors has tilted the asset mix in favour of equity schemes, which typically offer better profitability ...