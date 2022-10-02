JUST IN
A shift towards indigenisation: 'Make in India' fortifies defence spending
How is the Indian economy really doing?
Red signals for fintech industry: The valuations game of the past is over
How genome sequencing could open several prospects for pomegranate farmers
Air India's future market share depends on aviation sector's probabilities
Europe's energy crisis: The looming winter of discontent that awaits India
14 of 25 HCs registered a decline in pending PILs in 2021, shows data
How small modular nuclear reactors may help India to meet energy goals
Govt takes PLIs back to the drawing board amid critical challenges
The big plastic bonanza: Credit cards business is booming like never before
You are here: Home » Specials » TakeTwo » Stories
Newsmaker: Constitutional law is new Attorney General Venkataramani's forte
Business Standard

Semiconductor chips: Govt's aim to make India self-reliant may be premature

The government's aim to make India self-reliant in semiconductor chips may be premature

Topics
semiconductor industry | Foxconn | Qualcomm

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

semiconductor
Finding a viable domestic market could well be the biggest challenge for India’s renewed tryst with semiconductors

Mumbai-based Indian Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ISMC) and Singapore-headquartered IGSS Ventures have one strategy in common: They have told the government in their application for semiconductor fabrication plants that they will export the bulk of the chips they make in India in the initial five or 10 years. The third applicant, Vedanta-Foxconn, which is also building a fab plant, has said it will concentrate on the needs of consumer electronics and mobile device markets, and earmark 80 per cent of output for domestic consumption, but has not specified its customers.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on semiconductor industry

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 18:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.