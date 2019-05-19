The Strategist Quiz # 614

1) This brand is known for its “liable to shock” kind of advertising. Recently, it created history when it got a real model kiss a virtual or CGI created model Lil Miquela for one of its ads.

Name the brand. 2) Name the Global brand that will be using recycled plastic made from plastic trash collected by waste pickers from the streets of India by the end of this year. Its line of hair care products will be the first to use them. 3) Connect Mao Tse Tung, Marie de Medici, Painter Anthony Van Dyke and William Gladstone (who was one of the PMs of Britain) and what do you ...