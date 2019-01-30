VCs become choosy about start-ups: Is the Series A funding crunch back?

In 2018, start-ups raised a record $7.8 billion, almost twice of what they raised in 2017. This was led by late-stage deals, with Series-C deal value growing 2.85X to $1.8 billion and Series-E deal value surging 3.8X to $3.5 billion in 2018.

But Series-A and Series-B deal values were mostly flat, with VCs choosing to write bigger cheques for fewer start-ups. Some fear the Series-A funding crunch is back: Some start-ups are taking over a year to raise pre-Series-A while others are getting acqui-hired. This is partly true as VCs are backing start-ups with higher revenues to ...