20-time Grand Slam champion Federer can't get past Australian Open security

isn't as famous as we thought.

Turns out that even he must carry his tournament ID to get where he's try to go at

Rules are rules, after all.

So what if is a six-time champion at Melbourne Park ... the owner of 20 Grand Slam titles in all ... a man who's spent more weeks ranked No. 1 than any other ... and one of the most recognizable athletes on the planet?

A video showing stopped by a in a hallway outside a locker room at the Grand Slam tournament made the rounds on on Saturday, drawing a mix of amazement and amusement.

In the clip, the is seen indicating to Federer that he was missing his accreditation pass. Players, coaches, officials, members of the media and others are given lanyards with badges that have a name, a photo, tournament role and a that can be scanned at security checkpoints.

Federer didn't argue. He stood patiently, waiting until he was joined by members of his entourage. That's when he was allowed to proceed and go through the door. Saturday was a practice day for Federer at Melbourne Park.

He is scheduled to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round on Sunday.