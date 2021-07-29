24 new Games-related Covid-19 cases reported, highest ever so far

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Archer Deepika keeps medal hopes alive
Tokyo Olympics 2021 highlights: Opening ceremony concludes at Tokyo Stadium
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
-
The Tokyo Olympics organisers on Thursday announced 24 new COVID-19 cases, including three athletes, the highest one-day figures so far.
The fresh additions took the total number of Games-related cases to 193.
Out of the 24, six are Games-concerned personnel and 15 are contractors, besides the three athletes.
The highest-ever Olympics-related cases came a day after both Japan and Tokyo's COVID-19 infection numbers hit all-time highs of 9,583 and 3,177 respectively.
On Wednesday, 16 Olympics-related cases were reported but none were athletes and none were staying in the Games Village.
The total number of cases in the Games village currently stands at 23.
The organisers had said 38,484 people from abroad had entered Japan for the Games till Monday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor