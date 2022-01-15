5th Test, Day 2: England bowl out Australia for 303 in 1st innings

-
ALSO READ
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India elects to bat, field an unchanged playing 11
IND vs ENG 4th Test playing 11: Umesh, Shardul replace Ishant, Shami
A quick rundown on the Ashes ahead of Australia vs England 3rd test
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
-
England bowled out Australia for 303 in their first innings on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test, here on Saturday.
Resuming the day at 241/6, Australia added 62 more runs to their total and lost the remaining four wickets in the morning session.
Travis Head (101) and Cameron Green (74) were the top-scorers for Australia while Stuart Broad (3/59) and Mark Wood (3/155) were main wicket-takers for England.
Brief scores: Australia 303 in 75.4 overs (Travis Head 101, Cameron Green 74; Stuart Broad 3/59, Mark Wood 3/155) vs England.
--IANSavn/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor