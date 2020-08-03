Age-cap is presumed to be temporary, no change in support staff: CAB chief

The Board of Control for in India (BCCI) issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for state associations on Sunday evening and the age-cap of 60 on the individuals has seen the likes of Association of Bengal (CAB) in a spot as coach Arun Lal is 65. But CAB President Avishek Dalmiya believes it is only a temporary issue and one that shall be done away with post the pandemic.

"It is presumed that the restrictions for individuals above a certain age or with underlying medical conditions mentioned in the advisory is of a temporary nature considering the current situation and taken in the interest of persons beyond a certain age for their safety. This is because the document clearly states that all such individuals should be discouraged from participating in the camp activities until suitable guidelines are issued by the Government.



Check IPL latest news and updates

"However, this may change in due course of time since in the SOP itself, it is mentioned that the guidelines may be amended from time to time as may be required depending on the existing Covid-19 situation in the country and the guidelines issued by the Government at appropriate times," he said.

He went on to add that at present there will be no change in coaching personnel. "Since commencement of activities in the state have not been allowed as yet, and also since there is a considerable amount of time left for to start, no decision pertaining to change of support staffs are being considered at present. However, we would keep monitoring the situation from time to time. The coaches appointed for various teams would continue to monitor their respective teams via video conferencing, as they have been doing throughout the lockdown period," he said.

Commenting on the safe resumption of cricket, the CAB chief said: "We have forwarded the same (SOP) to the Medical Committee members so that they could study it in details. We would thereafter, convene a meeting of the medical committee shortly to work out the steps to be taken by the association in the coming weeks to ensure safe resumption."