AIFF rejects East Bengal review plea on Robbie Fowler punishment

-
ALSO READ
ISL: We are not under pressure, says SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler
East Bengal hires forensic psychologist ahead of Kolkata derby
East Bengal appoint Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as head coach
Under interim coach, Bengaluru look to turn new leaf against SC East Bengal
ISL 7: SC East Bengal sign promising Nigerian forward Enobakhare
-
The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee on Thursday rejected a review plea by East Bengal to overturn their head coach Robbie Fowler's four-match suspension and Rs 5 lakh fine.
The Liverpool legend was on Wednesday found guilty of making defamatory and insulting remarks against Indian referees and was charged under Article 59.1 of AIFF disciplinary code that specifically deals with offences related to racist remarks.
Fowler had made the comments against Indian referees following their 1-1 draw against FC Goa in the ISL on January 29.
A day after the judgment, East Bengal top official Debabrata Sarkar made a request to the chairman of the AIFF disciplinary committee, Ushanath Banerjee, to "reconsider the decision in the larger interests of the century-old club".
But Banerjee turned down the plea and in a statement said: "The punishment given by the Committee unanimously for gross misconduct committed by Fowler does not call for any sympathetic reconsideration and once delivered, it is beyond any scope of review."
The suspension means that Fowler would miss the high-profile return-leg derby against ATK Mohun Bagan on February 19 and he can only resume in the team's concluding league fixture against Odisha FC on February 27.
In their maiden ISL season, SC East Bengal are lying 10th, above laggards Odisha FC, in the points table.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor