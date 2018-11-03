JUST IN
Business Standard

ISL 2018-19 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC live: Sougou scores; 0-1

Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC have faced each other eight times during which the reigning champions came on top on five occasions while Mumbai could manage just two wins

BS web team 

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)
Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC (Photo: indiansuperleague.com)

Defending champions Chennaiyin FC will look to notch up their first win of the season when they lock horns with Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League match at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

CFC have made the worst possible start to their title defence losing four of their five games. They lie ninth in the points table with the solitary point coming from a 0-0 draw against Delhi Dynamos.

Gregory will be hoping the team finds inspiration against Mumbai, which lies sixth in the standings.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC's performance has been up and down. The side did well to bounce back against Delhi after being routed 5-0 by FC Goa. They currently have seven points from five games.

Gregory, on the other hand will be expecting an improved performance from the players and would not want to leave things too late. His priority would be for the squad to return to winning ways and there is no better place than home territory.

Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC have faced each other eight times during which the reigning champions came on top on five occasions while Mumbai could manage just two wins.

Chennai have scored five goals from 22 shots on target while having 72.17 per cent passing accuracy. They also have one clean sheet. Mumbai have also scored the same number of goals from 19 shots on tatrget while having 67.17 per cent passing accuracy. They have also registered two clean-sheets.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Minute 26 -- Bastos tries one from a distance but it's nowhere close to the target

Minute 20 (GOAL!!) -- Sougou scores! Mumbai use the counter to free Sougou who absolutely bolts into the Chennai box and fires his shot straight at the goalkeeper who punches it bacj at Sougou and he finishes easily on the rebound

Minute 18 -- Chennai get a free-kick in the Mumbai half. Orlandi takes the shot and floats the ball in the mix but it's safely cleared

Minute 16 -- A ball is floated inside the Chennai half and Sabia does well to first shield the ball and then hoink it away

Minute 13 -- Chennai put in another cross and Goian clears it up but concedes a corner in the process. The corner is aimed at the far post and the goalkeeper palms it away for another corner

Minute 10 -- Mumbai are passing the ball around the back and keeping possession of the ball at the moment as they look to slow down the tempo

Minute 6 -- Augusto tries a shot inside the box but the shot is blocked which sets off a scramble inside the box. Salom finally gets the shot off but it's skied

Minute 4 -- Chennai with the first considerable attack of the game. Thoi Singh takes the attack to Mumbai on a counter and uses his incredible speed to get near the box and put in a cross which is well dealt with but what a run!

Chennai in Blue jersey and Mumbai in yellow

Peeeeeeeepppp.. and we begin!

The national anthem is being played at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 18:57 IST

