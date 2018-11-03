ISL 2018-19 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC live: Sougou scores; 0-1

Defending champions Chennaiyin FC will look to notch up their first win of the season when they lock horns with Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League match at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

CFC have made the worst possible start to their title defence losing four of their five games. They lie ninth in the points table with the solitary point coming from a 0-0 draw against Delhi Dynamos.

Gregory will be hoping the team finds inspiration against Mumbai, which lies sixth in the standings.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC's performance has been up and down. The side did well to bounce back against Delhi after being routed 5-0 by FC Goa. They currently have seven points from five games.

Gregory, on the other hand will be expecting an improved performance from the players and would not want to leave things too late. His priority would be for the squad to return to winning ways and there is no better place than home territory.

Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC have faced each other eight times during which the reigning champions came on top on five occasions while Mumbai could manage just two wins.

Chennai have scored five goals from 22 shots on target while having 72.17 per cent passing accuracy. They also have one clean sheet. Mumbai have also scored the same number of goals from 19 shots on tatrget while having 67.17 per cent passing accuracy. They have also registered two clean-sheets.