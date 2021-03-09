AITA U-18 National Ranking Tennis: Gowin Sehwag causes big upset

Gowin Sehwag brought cheers to the home crowd as he sent third seed Karthik S. Kavin packing while entering the quarterfinals of the boys' U-18 at the Sportle AITA U-18 CS-7 National Ranking Championship being held at the Topspin Academy here on Tuesday. Sehwag prevailed 6-0, 7-6 (4) over his opponent from Tamil Nadu.

Akarsh Gaonkar scored the other upset victory in the boys' category when he defeated seventh seed Manan Nath of Assam in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 to make it to the last eight stage.

Meanwhile, qualifier Soumya Ronde who had upset top seed Meenakshi in the first round, continued her march into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Siri Patil.

Results (Pre-quarterfinals) (Seedings in pre-fix)

Boys U-18 Singles

Gowin Sehwag bt 3-Karthik S Kavin 6-0, 7-6 (4); Akarsh V Gaonkar bt 7-Manan Nath 6-2, 6-2; 4-Skanda Prasanna Rao bt Rakshak Tarun V 6-2, 6-2; Rishivandan bt Shantanu Srikumar Nambiar 6-2, 6-1; Adith Amarnath bt Krish Ajay Tyagi 6-2, 6-2; Rethin Pranav bt Bhuvan Prakash 6-3, 6-1; 2-Arjun Premkumar bt Anoop Keshavmurthy 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-2.

Girls U-18 Singles

Amodini Vijay Naik bt 4-Charmi Gopinath 6-1, 6-2; Athmika Chaitanya Sreenivas bt 6-Sanjana Mula 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-3; Q-Soumya Ronde bt Siri Patil 6-4, 6-0; Kashish Kant bt Sonicka Jagdeesh 6-2, 6-4; LL-Nidhi B Sreenivas bt Gagana Mohan Kumar 7-5, 6-3; Q-Bharathiyana Babu Reddy bt Karthika N 6-1, 6-3; Samiksha Dabas bt Harshini Nagraj 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-0

