AITA U-18 National Ranking Tennis: Gowin Sehwag causes big upset

-
ALSO READ
Hopefully Motera becomes an IPL venue soon: Dinesh Karthik
IPL will be special, watching MS Dhoni back would be a delight: Sehwag
Hopefully Motera Stadium becomes an IPL venue soon: Dinesh Karthik
Domestic cricket: Natarajan in Tamil Nadu squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy
Would be great to play in front of fans in 2nd Test, says Anderson
-
Gowin Sehwag brought cheers to the home crowd as he sent third seed Karthik S. Kavin packing while entering the quarterfinals of the boys' U-18 at the Sportle AITA U-18 CS-7 National Ranking Championship being held at the Topspin Tennis Academy here on Tuesday. Sehwag prevailed 6-0, 7-6 (4) over his opponent from Tamil Nadu.
Akarsh Gaonkar scored the other upset victory in the boys' category when he defeated seventh seed Manan Nath of Assam in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 to make it to the last eight stage.
Meanwhile, qualifier Soumya Ronde who had upset top seed Meenakshi in the first round, continued her march into the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Siri Patil.
Results (Pre-quarterfinals) (Seedings in pre-fix)
Boys U-18 Singles
Gowin Sehwag bt 3-Karthik S Kavin 6-0, 7-6 (4); Akarsh V Gaonkar bt 7-Manan Nath 6-2, 6-2; 4-Skanda Prasanna Rao bt Rakshak Tarun V 6-2, 6-2; Rishivandan bt Shantanu Srikumar Nambiar 6-2, 6-1; Adith Amarnath bt Krish Ajay Tyagi 6-2, 6-2; Rethin Pranav bt Bhuvan Prakash 6-3, 6-1; 2-Arjun Premkumar bt Anoop Keshavmurthy 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-2.
Girls U-18 Singles
Amodini Vijay Naik bt 4-Charmi Gopinath 6-1, 6-2; Athmika Chaitanya Sreenivas bt 6-Sanjana Mula 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-3; Q-Soumya Ronde bt Siri Patil 6-4, 6-0; Kashish Kant bt Sonicka Jagdeesh 6-2, 6-4; LL-Nidhi B Sreenivas bt Gagana Mohan Kumar 7-5, 6-3; Q-Bharathiyana Babu Reddy bt Karthika N 6-1, 6-3; Samiksha Dabas bt Harshini Nagraj 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-0
--IANS
/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor