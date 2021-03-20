Anirban Lahiri 2-over at Palm Beach, in danger of missing cut

An early double bogey pegging him back, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri returned a 2-over 72 card that has put him in the danger zone at the end of the first round of the Honda Classic, here.

Lahiri, who has missed four cuts in five previous starts, never really recovered from the double bogey on the 11th hole after starting from backnine.

He had another bogey on 17th, which he made up with a birdie on 18th. On the second nine, he birdied the Par-5 third but gave away that gain with a birdie on Par-3 fifth.

He was T-82 but it was just one shot that had him outside the projected cut line. Lahiri will need a strong second round to break the run of missed cuts.

Australian Matt Jones, whose sole PGA Tour win came in 2014 at the Houston Open, birdied half the round to finish with nine-under and was leading the field, as his 9-iunder 61 was three shots better than the second placed Aaron Wise, who shot 6-under 64.

Despite it being a windy day, which is usual for PGA National, Jones tied the course record with a bogey-free 9-under 61.

Lee Westwood, who carded an even-par 70 said it was one of the best of the year and tough to match with such wind.

