Appointing Dhoni as mentor is not to undermine anybody: BCCI

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
T20 WC: Conflict of Interest complaint against MSD's appointment as mentor
Making Dhoni mentor is a way to use his experience for T20 WC: Ganguly
BCCI SGM on May 29 to discuss hosting of T20 World Cup, domestic session
Dhoni turns 40: A look at his journey from young marauder to cool finisher
-
After about one year of retirement from international cricket from all formats of the game, MS Dhoni will once again be seen wearing the Indian blue jersey next month. However, with a different role.
The two-time World Cup-winning skipper was named as the mentor for team India for the T20 World Cup, on the heels of the team announcement by the BCCI.
BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Tuesday spoke on Dhoni's inclusion, stating that India will definitely benefit from the presence of the legend in the camp.
"He (Dhoni) has been a great leader. Under his captaincy, India won the inaugural World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Records are amazing. It is really great to have him as a mentor of the team (for the ICC World Cup).
"He has a good reputation and respect in the team, and also bringing him doesn't mean to undermine anybody. They have also done a phenomenal job," Dhumal told India Ahead.
Originally, the marquee T20 World Cup event was scheduled to start in 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was suspended. And instead of India, it will take place in UAE and Oman in a total of four venues, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
Further asked if Virat Kohli's decision to step down from T20 Captaincy was of his own or the BCCI forced him, Dhumal said, "The board didn't ask him to step down. It was absolutely his own decision. Why would we ask him to step down? He was doing a great job."
--IANS
cs/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor