IPL 2021, RR vs RCB LIVE: Rajasthan looks to keep its playoffs' hope alive
Topics
Royal Challengers Bangalore | Rajasthan Royals | IPL Champions
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Race for IPL 2021 playoffs
The Virat Kohli-led RCB is currently at third spot on IPL 2021 points table with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the playoffs.
On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss in today’s game can put them in a tight situation in its bid for a last-four berth.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
RCB vs RR playing 11
RCB tentative playing 11: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Paddikal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson/Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.
RR tentative playing 11: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), David Miller/Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi/Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman
RCB vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson will take place at 7 pm IST.
RCB vs RR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
RCB vs RR Live streaming and telecast details
The RCB vs RR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and RCB vs RR match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
