IPL 2021, RR vs RCB LIVE: Rajasthan looks to keep its playoffs' hope alive

Check IPL 2021, RR vs RCB LIVE updates, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live toss and playing 11 updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

RCB vs RR, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs RR
Sanju Samson and Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Rajasthan Royals (RR) would look to keep its play-offs hope alive in the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), when Sanju Samson-led side takes on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Stadium today.
 
Race for IPL 2021 playoffs
 
The Virat Kohli-led RCB is currently at third spot on IPL 2021 points table with 12 points from 10 matches and a win over RR will virtually put them in the playoffs.
 
On the other hand, with eight points from 10 matches, it will be a make-or-break outing for RR as a loss in today’s game can put them in a tight situation in its bid for a last-four berth.
 
2021 IPL points table and team rankings

2021 IPL latest news

RCB vs RR playing 11
 
RCB tentative playing 11: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Paddikal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson/Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.

RR tentative playing 11: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), David Miller/Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi/Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman
 
RCB vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
RCB vs RR: IPL 2021 live scorecard
 
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
 
RCB vs RR Live streaming and telecast details
 
The RCB vs RR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD with English and Hindi commentary respectively. You can watch the live streaming of RCB vs RR match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
 
