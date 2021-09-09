Making Dhoni mentor is a way to use his experience for T20 WC: Ganguly

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Sourav Ganguly moves HC for enforcement of 2018 arbitration award
ENG vs NZ: Devon Conway breaks Ganguly's 25-year-old record at Lord's
T20 WC: Conflict of Interest complaint against MSD's appointment as mentor
BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final and England test series in UK
-
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni was appointed as mentor of the Indian team to use his vast experience for the benefit of the side during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE.
The BCCI sprang a surprise when it announced on Wednesday that Dhoni will be the team mentor for the T20 World Cup beginning on October 17.
"Dhoni's addition to the side is a way to use his experience for the T20 WC. I also thank Dhoni for accepting BCCI's offer to help the team for this tournament," Ganguly said in a BCCI tweet.
Dhoni had led India to two world titles -- the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.
He is currently with his IPL team Chennai Super Kings, gearing up for the resumption of the league from September 19 in the UAE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor