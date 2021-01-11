Arteta wants Arsenal to be careful against 'dangerous' Crystal Palace

Ahead of the clash against Crystal Palace, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his team will have to be "very careful" during the Premier League match as their opponents are a "really dangerous side".

"They are a really dangerous side and they have shown that against big teams. They are a really compact and organised team and you know what you're going to expect," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"They have players with a big individual talent that just need moments to win games, to create actions that can unbalance the game so we have to be very careful with that. Then, we have to play to be dominant again in the game. We go from the first minute to try to win the game, to attack them and be cautious as well of the strengths that they have and try to control them as much as possible," he added.

Arsenal will be high on confidence going into the match as they are on a four-match winning streak. However, due to poor performances in the earlier matches, Arsenal are currently placed in the 11th spot on the Premier League standings.

Arteta said his side needs to maintain this consistency and improve their position on the table.

"Yes, again, we want to keep that consistency and having the belief that we can go into every game having the feeling that we are going to win it. The more games we are able to win the better that feeling is going to be. Obviously, to start thinking more about the table in a different direction, if you are able to win these matches your mind starts to look in a much more positive way," he said.

Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace on Friday.

