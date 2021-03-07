India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast

-
-
A new look England cricket team led by Eoin Morgan would look to make an impact in T20 Internationals against India after losing the four-match Test series 3-1. The five-match India vs England T20I series will kickstart from March 12 (Friday) and the venue for all the matches is Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
India vs England T20s full schedule, match and toss timing
|India vs England 2021 T20I series schedule
|Match details
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Toss time (IST)
|Venue
|1st T20I
|12-Mar
|7:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
|2nd T20I
|14-Mar
|7:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
|3rd T20I
|16-Mar
|7:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
|4th T20I
|18-Mar
|7:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
|5th T20I
|20-Mar
|7:00 PM
|6:30 PM
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
England T20I squad for india 2021
A strong show is expected from the England team as white-ball specialists will join the likes of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in the squad. Meanwhile, Morgan’s recent success as a captain will bring new energy to the side after losing the Test series on tricky Indian wickets.
England T20 squad vs India: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
England's tour of India 2021
India T20I squad for England series:
India’s 19-member squad for T20 Internationals against England has three new faces, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia. Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant made a comeback into the T20I squad after a superb performance in Tests. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also earned a recall to the side for the first time since 2019.
India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.
Will Motera pitch assist spinners in T20Is?
The Motera pitch for the T20I series is expected to be batsman-friendly as it always been in India during white-ball cricket.Motera Stadium: India vs England T20 tickets 2021
The tickets for India vs England 1st T20 is available on Bookmyshow website and app in the price range of Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.
IND vs ENG T20 live telecast and broadcast
The official broadcaster for India vs England T20I series in India is Star Sport Networks. Star Sports will live telecast the matches in five languages, namely English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. Star Sports 1 HD/SD to live broadcast IND vs ENG T20I matches with English commentary.
Which channel will live telecast IND vs ENG T20Is in the Hindi language?
The live commentary of IND vs ENG T20 series will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD.
How to watch India vs England T20 series free?
Doordarshan will live telecast IND vs ENG T20I series for free on its terrestrial network. But the free broadcast won’t be available on cable networks.
How to live stream India vs England T20I series?
The live streaming of India vs England T20I series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
