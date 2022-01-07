Ashes, 4th Test: Starc, Boland strike to leave England reeling at 36/4

-
ALSO READ
Pat Cummins strikes; England 61-3 at lunch in 3rd Ashes test
Ashes: England in big trouble in third test amid virus scare
Ashes, 3rd Test: Boland named in Australia playing XI, Cummins returns
The Ashes: Back in charge, Steve Smith wins toss and bats against England
Ashes Test: Rain forces early lunch on Day 1; Warner, Harris firm at crease
-
Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland got among the wickets to give Australia an upper hand in the morning session on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.
At the lunch break, England's score read 36/4-- still trailing by 380 runs. Ben Stokes (0) is currently at the crease.
Resuming Day 3 at 13/0, overnight batters Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley added nine more runs before Hameed (6) was clean bowled by Mitchell Starc. This brought Dawid Malan to the middle.
Crawley and Malan added 14 runs for the second wicket, but right on the cusp of lunch break, Boland dismissed Crawley (18), reducing England to 36/2 in the 17th over.
Soon after, England skipper Joe Root (0) played far away from his body off the bowling of Boland and he ended up handing a simple catch to Steve Smith at second slip, and this reduced England to 36/3 in the 21st over. The lack of runs brought about Dawid Malan's (3) dismissal and this reduced England to 36/4.
On Thursday, Australia had declared their first innings at 416/8 with Usman Khawaja top-scoring as he played a knock of 137. For England, Stuart Broad returned with five wickets.
Brief Scores: Australia 416/8d; England 36/4 (Zak Crawley 18, Haseeb Hameed 6; Scott Boland 2-0).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor