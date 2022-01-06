BCCI announces squad for ICC Women's World Cup and New Zealand series

-
-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 and series against New Zealand.
The Mithali Raj led side will play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from February 11.
The All-India Women's Selection Committee also picked the squad for the one-off T20I against New Zealand scheduled to be played on February 9.
Team India for 5 ODIs against NZ & ICC Women's World Cup:
Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.
Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.
India Women's squad for one-off T20I:
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.
