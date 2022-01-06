Fantasy sports platform My11Circle named title sponsor of Lucknow IPL team

-
Fantasy sports platform My11Circle has signed up with RP-Sanjiv Goenka group's Lucknow franchise as the official title sponsor of the team for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.
The three-year deal will see My11Circle logo featuring on the Lucknow team jersey.
Commenting on the partnership, Raghu Iyer, CEO, RPSG Sports said, "We are delighted to have My11Circle as our Principal Team Sponsor. We thank them for the faith they have shown in our new franchise and are confident that this will be a winning partnership."
Lucknow franchise is one of the new teams apart from Ahmedabad side in the upcoming season of IPL.
