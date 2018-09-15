Injury hit Bangladesh, Sri Lanka clash in Asia Cup 2018 opener at Dubai

In the 1st match of Asia Cup 2018, Sri Lanka will lock horns with Bangladesh at in the United Arab Emirates today. Both the teams are grappling with injuries ahead of the tournament opener clash which might bring changes in the playing 11 of both the teams. Bangladesh come into the tournament on the back of a 2-1 series win over the West Indies in the Caribbean, while Sri Lanka’s lost their last assignment, a five-match home series against South Africa, but have some momentum after having won the last two games of that series and then the one-off Twenty20 International.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Injury Woes



For Bangladesh, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan needs a surgery on his left little finger, but has pushed it back till after the Asia Cup; Tamim Iqbal, the senior opener, has a swollen right ring finger and Nazmul Hossain, the off-spinner, also has an injury in his bowling hand. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is suffering from the injury of Danushka Gunathilaka and Dinesh Chandimal. Danushka Gunathilaka has returned home even before the start of the with a lower back problem, and has been replaced by Shehan Jayasuriya, the off-spinning all-rounder. Before the Gunathilaka-Jayasuriya swap came the news that Dinesh Chandimal is out with a finger injury – Niroshan Dickwella, the wicket-keeper batsman, has since replaced him.

Sri Lanka Team news



For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews named Kusal Mendis as an option to open the batting with Upul Tharanga, while also bringing up Kusal Perera. Mendis has played 39 of his 47 games at No.3, 7 at No.4 and one at 5, but has never opened the batting for Sri Lanka before. If this switch is to be made, then Niroshan Dickwella either moves down, or out of the playing 11. For him, 28 of 41 innings have come opening the batting. Test regular Dilruwan Perera is in with a chance to make his first ODI appearance since April 1, 2017 as Akila Dananjaya is away for the start of the tournament due to personal reasons. Mathews can also turn to left-arm spinner Amila Aponso and Shehan Jayasuriya - who replaced the injured Danushka Gunathilaka - to beef up his spin department. The return of Malinga, indeed, has been one of the stories in the lead-up to the event, with the paceman not having played any international cricket since September last year.

Bangladesh Team news



On the other, the Asia Cup has been a tournament where Bangladesh have done well over the years. During the last edition at home, they were in final although the event was competed in T20 format. In 2012, they played the finals in the 50 over format. The side under Mashrafe Mortaza has the wherewithal to compete in the 50-over format with a good bowling line-up for slower decks like the ones that will be on offer in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The batting comprises a mercurial Tamim Iqbal and the seasoned Mahmudullah Riyadh. Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan are fantastic on their days and the team would remain a dark horse in the tournament. Coming back to the todays match Bangladesh have a full-strength side to pick from, fitness permitting, with the mainstays Shakib, Iqbal, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman all there.

With Afghanistan the third team in the group, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will try to make a good start to the tournament and make sure they don’t fall behind in the race for the Super Four – for that, they need a big performance up front.

Here is the playing 11 probables of both the teams



probables: Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya or Amila Aponso, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga



probables: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman



match details



Match Date: 15 September, Saturday

Match Time: 17:00 IST, 11:30 AM GMT, 03:30 PM LOCAL

Match Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match live streaming details



Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 1st match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI will be available for live streaming on Hotstar app. Tatasky subscribers can also live stream Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2018 match on Tatasky mobile app.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Weather condition at Dubai International Stadium



Both the teams have to cope with extreme weather condition as the temperature may soar past 41 degree Celsius during the short day period when the match will be played. The night will see temperatures at 37 degree Celsius



Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Toss prediction



Both the captains – Angelo Mathews and Mashrafe Mortaza— will to win the toss and bowl first. Since, at team batting first won only 8 matches while team bowling first won 15 matches.

Here is the squad of both the teams:



Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque



Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2018 squad: Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya

