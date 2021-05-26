JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Tokyo Olympics 2020 » News

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Edgbaston to allow 18K fans on 1st 3 days
Business Standard

Asian championships: Boxer Sanjeet beats Tajikistan's Jasur to enter semis

India's Sanjeet Kumar defeated Jasur Qurbonov of Tajikistan 5-0 in quarter-finals of men's 91 kg category in Asian Boxing Championships here on Tuesday night

Topics
boxing | Olympics | 2020 Tokyo olympics

IANS  |  Dubai 

Boxer Sanjeet Kumar
Sanjeet in action during quarter-finals at the ASBC Asian Championships in Dubai

India's Sanjeet Kumar defeated Jasur Qurbonov of Tajikistan 5-0 in quarter-finals of men's 91 kg category in Asian Boxing Championships here on Tuesday night.

In another bout, India's Sakshi scored a 5-0 win over Ruhafza Haqazarova of Tajikistan to set up a semi-final clash with top seed Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan in women's 54 kg.

In women's 57kg, Jasmine outplayed Mongolia's Oyuntsetseg Yesugen 4-1 to advance to semi-finals. She will next face Vladislava Kukhta of Kazakhstan.

Olympic-bound Simaranjit Kaur too made a good start in continental competition scoring 4-1 win over Uzbekistan's Raykhona Kodirova to advance into semi-finals of women's 60 kg category. She will face Rimma Volossenko of Kazakhstan in semis.

There are no matches scheduled for women on Wednesday, but India's star male boxer Amit Panghal will be seen in action in quarter-finals of men's 52 kg on Wednesday. The world silver-medallist and defending champion will face Mongolia's Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games champion in men's 69kg, Vikas Krishan will face Iran's Moslem Malamir in his opening bout of the competition on Wednesday.

--IANS

nns/kh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, May 26 2021. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY