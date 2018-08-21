Asian Games 2018: 16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary claims gold on debut

Debutant teenager clinched India's first gold of the 18th Asian Games, fetching the top honours in the men's here today.

The 16-year-old Chaudhary, who topped the qualifying round, shot a Games record score of 240.7 to pip Japan's (239.7) in an exciting final to add a gold to India's tally of two silver and a bronze this Asiad.

Hobby shooter Abhishek Verma, also making his debut at 29, settled for the bronze medal in the same event with a score of 219.3.

In second position for most of the final, Chaudhary grabbed the lead after Matsuda fired 8.9 in his penultimate shot. The Indian went ahead with a 10.2 off his second-last shot and held the nerve to stay ahead.