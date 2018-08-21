Asian Games 2018: Phogat's performance will inspire others, says PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vinesh Phogat, who created history today by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.
"India rejoices in the victory of @Phogat_Vinesh," Modi tweeted. The prime minister added that Phogat's repeated success would inspire upcoming athletes.
Phogat won gold in the 50-kg category at the 18th edition of the tournament, held in Indonesia.