Asian Games 2018: Phogat's performance will inspire others, says PM Modi

Phogat won gold in the 50-kg category at the 18th edition of the tournament, held in Indonesia

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Asian games 2018. Vinesh Phogat
India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning the Gold medal in women's freestyle 50 kg wrestling at the Asian Games 2018, in Jakarta. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vinesh Phogat, who created history today by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.
 

"India rejoices in the victory of @Phogat_Vinesh," Modi tweeted. The prime minister added that Phogat's repeated success would inspire upcoming athletes.

Phogat won gold in the 50-kg category at the 18th edition of the tournament, held in Indonesia.
First Published: Tue, August 21 2018. 06:44 IST

