Asian Games 2018: From Vinesh's gold to silver in shooting, India on Day 2

A summary of Indian contingent's performance on the 2nd day of the

Shooting



Men:



10m Air Rifle: Deepak Kumar (Silver, 247.7); Ravi Kumar (5th)



Trap Event: Lakshay Sheoran (Silver, 43); Manavjit Sandhu (4th)



Women:



10m Air Rifle: Apurvi Chandela (5th); Elavenil Valarivan (Out in Qualifiers)



Trap: Seema Tomar (6th), Shreyashi Singh (Last in Qualifiers)



Wrestling



Women's Freestyle:



50kg: Vinesh Phogat (Gold)



57 kg: Pooja Dhanda (lost bronze medal play off) Repechage



62kg: Sakshi Malik (lost bronze medal play-off) Repechage



Men's Freestyle:



125 kg: Sumit Malik (lost bronze medal play off) Repechage



Badminton



(Quarter-finals)



Men's Team Event:



India lost to Indonesia 1-3 (Only win HS Prannoy)



Women's Team Event:



India lost to Japan 1-3 (Only win PV Sindhu)



Tennis



Men's Singles Round of 32



bt Wong Hong Kit (Hong Kong) 6-0 7-6



bt Rifqi Fitriadi (INA) 6-2 6-0



Men's Doubles



Divij Sharan/ bt Ignatius Anthony Susanto/David Agung Susanto (INA) 6-3 6-3



bt Abhishek Batola/ (Nepal) 6-1 6-1



Women's Singles



bt Beatrice Gumulya 6-2 6-4



bt Mongolian Jargal Altansarnai, 6-1 6-0.

Women's Doubles



Rutuja Bhonsale/ lost to Peangtarn Plipuech/Nicha Lertpitaksinchai (THA) 6-4, 3-6, 9-11.

SEPAK TAKRAW



Men's Regu



India bt Iran 2-1; India lost to Indonesia 0-3 (through to semi-final) Assured of medal



KABADDI



Men's



India lost to South Korea 23-24 *** (first ever defeat in ASiad in 28 years)



Women's



India beat Thailand 33-23



HOCKEY (Men)



India beat Indonesia 17-0



WUSHU



SANDA



(60 kg)



Narinder (65 kg)



Pardeep Kumar (70 kg)



Santosh Kumar



ROWING



Men's Skulls



(1st in heats) Qualified for finals



Men's Quadruple Skulls



Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Swaran Singh, Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh (first in heats) Qualified for finals



Men's Lightweight Double Skulls



Bhagwan Singh and Rohit Kumar (In Repechage Round)



Men's Lightweight Eight



Akshat, Jegan Sekar, Hardeep Singh, Sumit, Bhopal Singh, Jagvir Singh, Tejas Hananmant Shinde, Pranay Ganesh Naukarkar and Lakshman Rohith Maradapa (In repechage round)



Women's four



Sanjukta Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Kaur (Qualified for Repechage).