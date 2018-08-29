JUST IN
Business Standard

Asian Games 2018 in pics: Sindhu goes down fighting, wins silver for India

P V Sindhu won the first ever women badminton silver medal for India at the Asian Games 2018

BS Web Team 

FOCUSED ENOUGH

1 / 9
 

P V Sindhu in action during her gold medal match at the Asian Games 2018

FIGHTING HARD

2 / 9
 

P V Sindhu fighting it hard in the final match against Tai of Chinese Taipei. Photo: Reuters

TAI CHALLENGE A LITTLE TOO TOUGH

3 / 9
 

Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei giving a fitting reply to P V Sindhu. Photo: Reuters

NOT GETTING IT RIGHT

4 / 9
 

Sindhu struggling against the world number 1 Tai. tactically Tai proved to be far superior to Sindhu. Photo: PTI

TRYING TO FIND THE BALANCE

5 / 9
 

Despite all the odds, Sindhu did not give up and fought it out until the very end. Photo: PTI

THE GRIEF OF DEFEAT

6 / 9
 

P V Sindhu did all she could but failed to stop Tai to win the gold medal. Photo: Reuters

THAT MOMENT OF PRIDE

7 / 9
 

P V Sindhu at the medal ceremony at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: Reuters

SHARING THE PODIUM WITH COMPATRIOT

8 / 9
 

P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal pose with their medals at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: Reuters

WINNING TOGETHER — NOW AND HENCEFORTH

9 / 9
 

P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal pose with their medals at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI


First Published: Wed, August 29 2018. 13:06 IST

