Asian Games 2018 in pics: Sindhu goes down fighting, wins silver for India

FOCUSED ENOUGH
P V Sindhu in action during her gold medal match at the Asian Games 2018
FIGHTING HARD
P V Sindhu fighting it hard in the final match against Tai of Chinese Taipei. Photo: Reuters
TAI CHALLENGE A LITTLE TOO TOUGH
Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei giving a fitting reply to P V Sindhu. Photo: Reuters
NOT GETTING IT RIGHT
Sindhu struggling against the world number 1 Tai. tactically Tai proved to be far superior to Sindhu. Photo: PTI
TRYING TO FIND THE BALANCE
Despite all the odds, Sindhu did not give up and fought it out until the very end. Photo: PTI
THE GRIEF OF DEFEAT
P V Sindhu did all she could but failed to stop Tai to win the gold medal. Photo: Reuters
THAT MOMENT OF PRIDE
P V Sindhu at the medal ceremony at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: Reuters
SHARING THE PODIUM WITH COMPATRIOT
P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal pose with their medals at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: Reuters
WINNING TOGETHER — NOW AND HENCEFORTH
P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal pose with their medals at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI