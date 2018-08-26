Asian Games 2018 in pics: Sindhu enters semis, assures India another medal

PLAYING IT RIGHT
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu in action against Thailand's N Jindapol during women's singles quarterfinal badminton match at the 18th Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI
STRUGGLING TO FIND RHYTHM
PV Sindhu was struggling at one point against her Thailand opponent, down 3-11. Photo: PTI
THAT DELICATE TOUCH
Sindhu came back strongly and went on to win the first set. She gained confidence and her game improved. Photo: PTI
DECLARING THE SUPREMACY
The Thai opponent had no answer to Sindhu's powerful smashes, so much so that she had to dive to stop her shots, only to fail. Photo: PTI
A DEFINING VICTORY
With the win, Sindhu assured India of a medal, joining the club with Siana Nehwal. Photo: PTI