Asian Games 2018 in pics: Hima Das brings laurels with silver in 400m race

GIVING IT ALL
Indian athlete Hima Das competes in the women's 400m final on Athletics track event at the 18th Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI
THERE IS THE MEDAL
Hima Das celebrates after securing the silver medal for her and for India. Photo: PTI
AND THERE IS THE CELEBRATION
Hima Das celebrates after winning the 400m final on Athletics track event at the 18th Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI
A SALUTE OF GRATITUDE
Hima Das gestures after the race. Photo: PTI
THE NATIONAL PRIDE
Hima Das with the tricolour after winning the race. Photo: PTI
A MOMENT TO REMEMBER
Hima Das with her Asian Games Silver Medal. Photo: PTI