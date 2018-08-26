JUST IN
Asian Games 2018 in pics: Hima Das brings laurels with silver in 400m race

Young Hima Das won the silver medal in 400m race adding another medal in athletics for India at the Asian Games 2018

BS Web Team 

GIVING IT ALL

Indian athlete Hima Das competes in the women's 400m final on Athletics track event at the 18th Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI

THERE IS THE MEDAL

Hima Das celebrates after securing the silver medal for her and for India. Photo: PTI

AND THERE IS THE CELEBRATION

Hima Das celebrates after winning the 400m final on Athletics track event at the 18th Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI

A SALUTE OF GRATITUDE

Hima Das gestures after the race. Photo: PTI

THE NATIONAL PRIDE

Hima Das with the tricolour after winning the race. Photo: PTI

A MOMENT TO REMEMBER

Hima Das with her Asian Games Silver Medal. Photo: PTI


First Published: Sun, August 26 2018. 20:08 IST

