Asian Games 2018: Mamata congratulates Swapna for gold in heptathlon
Asian Games 2018 LIVE Updates, Day 12: More gold for India in athletics?

Indian men will look to book a place in hockey final, and with 2 gold coming in from athletics on day 11, India may be eyeing more from the track. Catch all the live updates on Asian Games 2018 here

BS Web team 

Men's 800m Gold medalist Manjit Singh and Silver Medalist Jinson Johnson will be in fray in the Men's 1500m
India won four medals on Day 11: two golds, one silver, and one bronze. Arpinder Singh and Swapna Barman won gold medals in Men's Triple Jump and Women's Heptathlon, respectively. Dutee Chand came second in Women's 200m and won a silver while Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal settled for bronze in the Table Tennis Mixed Doubles after being bested by the Chinese in the semi-finals. On day 12, India will have the chance to further bolster their medal tally. Once again, Athletics will be a prime opportunity for the Indians who have Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson in the Men's 1500m final while Lakshaman Govindan participates in Men's 5000m final. The Indian men also have their Hockey semifinal match vs Malaysia which they are expected to win.

Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals on Asian Games Medal Tally. The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze. This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines. The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting. It will be interesting to see how many medals Indians will bag in the 18th Asian Games.
First Published: Thu, August 30 2018. 06:56 IST

