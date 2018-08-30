Asian Games 2018: Mamata congratulates Swapna for gold in heptathlon

West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday congratulated who became the first Indian woman to achieve a top podium finish in the gruelling event at the

"Heartiest congratulations to @Swapna_Barman96 our queen from India and Bangla, on winning the gold at the You have made us very proud," Mamata said in a tweet.





Heartiest congratulations to @Swapna_Barman96 our queen from India and Bangla, on winning the gold at the You have made us very proud — (@MamataOfficial) August 29, 2018

Swapna posted a score of 6,026 points to clinch the gold medal. Wang Qingling of China scored 5,954 to take silver while Japan's Yuki Yamasaki produced her personal best of 5,873 to bag the bronze medal.