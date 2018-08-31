Asian Games 2018 in pics: National record holder Johnson brings home a gold

THE NATIONAL PRIDE
Johnson's gold in the 1500m event on Wednesday was India's 19th overall medal in athletics at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta and a seventh gold. This medal took India's gold medal tally to 13.
Jinson Johanson (L) being greeted by compatriot Manjeet Singh after he won the gold in men's 1500m event at the Asian Games 2018. Johnson had to settle for a silver in the 800m final where Manjit had won the gold medal.
Johnson remained in the second and the third spot for the most part of the race before he accelerated towards the end to take the lead and finish with a comfortable margin.
Jinson Johanson celebrates after winning the gold in men's 1500m event at the 18th Asian Games, in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday.
The national record holder Johnson outclassed his competitors to finish the race with a time of 3:44:72. This is Johnson's second medal at the Asian Games 2018 after he won a silver in the 800m event on Monday.