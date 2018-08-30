Asian Games 2018 in pics: Arpinder Singh triple jumps to win gold for India

THE JUMP FOR GLORY
India's Arpinder Singh competes in the men's triple jump finals during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. Photo: PTI
THE PERFECT LANDING
Arpinder Singh lands at 16.77m mark to assure a gold for India in triple jump. Photo: PTI
THE LONG-AWAITED MOMENT
Gold medal winner India's Arpinder Singh at the medal ceremony of men's triple jump event at the 18th Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI
PROUD AND HONOUR
It took 48-years for India to win a medal in this category. Photo: PTI
A HUMBLED CHAMPION
Arpinder Singh thanking the Indian supporters after his medal ceremony at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI
PICTURE PERFECT
Arpinder Singh with the tricolour after winning the gold at Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI