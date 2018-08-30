JUST IN
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder's gold ends 48-yr-long wait in men's triple jump
Asian Games 2018 in pics: Arpinder Singh triple jumps to win gold for India

Arpinder Singh won the gold medal in triple jump at the Asian Games 2018. This was India's 11the gold medal

THE JUMP FOR GLORY

India's Arpinder Singh competes in the men's triple jump finals during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. Photo: PTI

THE PERFECT LANDING

Arpinder Singh lands at 16.77m mark to assure a gold for India in triple jump. Photo: PTI

THE LONG-AWAITED MOMENT

Gold medal winner India's Arpinder Singh at the medal ceremony of men's triple jump event at the 18th Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI

PROUD AND HONOUR

It took 48-years for India to win a medal in this category. Photo: PTI

A HUMBLED CHAMPION

Arpinder Singh thanking the Indian supporters after his medal ceremony at the Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI

PICTURE PERFECT

Arpinder Singh with the tricolour after winning the gold at Asian Games 2018. Photo: PTI


First Published: Thu, August 30 2018. 10:18 IST

